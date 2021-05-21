Pretty Gorgeous among 14 in Irish 1,000

Pretty Gorgeous and Fev Rover are among a 14-strong field for the Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas at the Curragh.

The Joseph O'Brien-trained Pretty Gorgeous is set to make her first appearance since winning the Fillies' Mile at Newmarket in October, after an unsatisfactory scope led to her late withdrawal from a return trip for the 1000 Guineas three weeks ago.

O'Brien will also saddle Sense Of Style and Thinking Of You.

Richard Fahey's Fev Rover finished a close-up third over the Rowley Mile at the start of this month, but can expect to encounter far more testing conditions in Ireland this weekend. She is the sole British-trained representative in the line-up.

Aidan O'Brien, who won the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket with Mother Earth, will run three in the Irish equivalent.

The Ballydoyle handler's chief hope appears to be Joan Of Arc, who impressed in the Irish 1,000 Guineas Trial at Leopardstown this month. She is joined by stablemates Empress Josephine and Friendly.

Ken Condon has declared Miss Amulet, who was taken out of last weekend's French 1000 Guineas because of unsuitably soft ground.

Jessica Harrington runs No Speak Alexander and Zaffy's Pride, with Belle Image (Sheila Lavery), Fantasy Lady (Paddy Twomey), Sweet Gardenia (John Joseph Murphy) and Sziget (David Bergin) completing the line-up.

Aidan O'Brien is responsible for three of the eight runners in the Tattersalls Gold Cup - but the brilliant filly Love is not one of them.

Last year's 1000 Guineas and Oaks heroine will have to wait to make her seasonal reappearance - with her trainer instead relying on Broome, Serpentine and Tiger Moth.

Broome is unbeaten in three starts this season, while last year's shock Derby winner Serpentine runs for the first time since finishing fourth in October's Champion Stakes at Ascot.

Dermot Weld's dual Irish St Leger scorer Search For A Song steps back in distance after finishing second in Listed company at Leopardstown last week - while Willie Mullins saddles True Self, who was last seen claiming a lucrative success in Saudi Arabia.

Noel Meade's Helvic Dream, the Andrew Slattery-trained Sunchart and Cayenne Pepper from Harrington's yard are the other hopefuls.