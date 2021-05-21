Ad Infinitum in Goodwood shock

David Simcock's Ribblesdale entry Ad Infinitum caused a 25-1 surprise when benefiting from a classic Jamie Spencer ride in the Height Of Fashion Stakes at Goodwood.

The daughter of Golden Horn had only been seen once before in public when she ran a race full of promise to be beaten just a length and a half by Martyn Meade's highly-regarded Gloucestershire.

Dropped out as usual by Spencer, she cut through the field with two furlongs to run and looked set to win easily.

However, the meeting had to survive an inspection due to high winds and just as she was about to hit the front, Ad Infinitum was visibly buffeted by a gust of wind and Spencer had to gather her up once more.

It was to her credit that she went on to beat Lady Hayes by a length, with Aura Blue back in third.

Simcock said: "We felt this was a good opportunity as she may have been in a Listed race, but was up against maiden winners.

"Jamie looked after her first time out and didn't give her a smack and she'd delighted us since then. She's not here because she hadn't shown anything, she's obviously quite talented.

"Jamie was the first to admit he got to the front plenty soon enough today and they were hit with a proper gust of wind, but in the circumstances, she held her action well to the line.

"I'm not sure about the Ribblesdale, I'll discuss it with the owner and we'll see."