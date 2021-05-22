Tribal up for the Bronte Cup at York

Tribal Craft was a ready winner of the Group Three William Hill Bronte Cup Fillies' Stakes at York for David Probert and trainer Andrew Balding.

Last seen finishing second in the Listed Buckhounds Stakes at Ascot earlier in the month, the filly deftly handled a step up in grade to land the one-mile-six-furlong contest by two and three-quarter lengths.

Starting at 10-1, the five-year-old took up the lead with a furlong left to travel and pulled away easily under Probert to land a first success at Group level.

"We're absolutely thrilled with her," Balding said.

"That was a great run and it's fantastic to get a win in a Group race with her.

"She relished the ground and was very impressive.

"I'm grateful to Jeff (Smith, owner) for keeping her in training.

"We might go for something like the Lillie Langtry (at Goodwood) with her, which would qualify her for the Ebor, but there are lots of options and the ground will be important."

Keith Dalgleish's Volatile Analyst returned to the Knavesmire to claim the seven-furlong William Hill Pick Your Places Handicap under Callum Rodriguez after a ninth-placed finish at the track on his seasonal reappearance.

The four-year-old started at 9-1 for the seven-runner contest and clung to the inside rail to take up the lead two furlongs from home, holding off a late challenge from Ralph Beckett's Tomfre to prevail by a a length and three-quarters.