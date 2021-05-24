Noel Meade in no rush with Helvic Dream plans

Noel Meade is in no rush to make concrete plans for Helvic Dream following his thrilling victory in the Tattersalls Gold Cup on Sunday.

Having finished behind the reopposing Broome on each of his three previous outings this season, the four-year-old turned the tables on his favoured soft ground - coming out on top by a short head at the Curragh to provide his trainer with a first Group One success on the Flat.

"There's not a bother on him this morning - he's in good form," Meade said on Monday.

"It was great. He had a few lengths to make up (with Broome) and it's great when it happens."

While Aidan O'Brien is considering races like the Coronation Cup at Epsom and the Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot for the runner-up, Helvic Dream does not hold any big-race entries at this stage.

Meade feels cut in the ground is essential for his charge and would not be averse to dropping him back in trip from a mile and a quarter to a mile at some stage.

He added: "I hadn't really been thinking about Royal Ascot because I thought the ground would be too quick for him. Ascot in October might be worth thinking about, but Ascot in June is definitely not on my mind with him anyway.

"I haven't really thought about where he's going to go next, to be honest. We'll just have to sit down and have a think about where we're going to head.

"We wouldn't be against bringing him back a couple of furlongs. Colin (Keane, jockey) has been thinking that for a while.

"The ground is key. We did run him on good-ish ground at the Curragh this year and he didn't operate on it at all.

"He definitely won't go further (than a mile and a quarter). We'll enter him in the Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown and the Champion Stakes at Ascot and we'll have a look around and see what's available beforehand.

"In normal times you'd be thinking France would be a place you'd normally get easy ground, but we'll get our breath first and see."