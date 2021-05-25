Pyledriver primed for Coronation Cup bid at Epsom

William Muir and Chris Grassick's Pyledriver is primed to bid for Group One glory in the Coronation Cup at Epsom next week.

The colt was seen for the first time this season when finishing second behind Sir Ron Priestley in the Group Two Jockey Club Stakes at Newmarket on May 1, a race intended to prepare him for his long-term Epsom target.

The Coronation Cup has been on Pyledriver's agenda since his successful three-year-old campaign, during which he enjoyed two Group Two triumphs in the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot and Great Voltigeur at York.

A Group One victory is now the chief goal for Muir, who trains in partnership Grassick and reports the stable star in fine fettle.

"Everything's gone to plan - his work's been great," he said.

"He's on target to go where we've said - right from day one, we've said that was his target, so he'll go to Epsom a week on Friday."

Muir was pleased with Pyledriver's Jockey Club Stakes performance.

"He's definitely where we want him - he was a horse that we were never going to take too much out of in his first race or really get stuck into him," added the Lambourn trainer.

"You do take more out of them than you realise. But he's right where I want him now, and he's in great shape."

This month's downpours are likely to leave Epsom softer than usual for the Derby meeting, but Muir's colt has form in testing conditions.

"The ground's not a problem," he said.

"He's versatile and he can go on any ground you want."