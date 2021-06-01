Epsom Oaks: Noon Star will miss Friday's Classic due to blood disorder but could make Royal Ascot

Noon Star has been ruled out of the Cazoo Oaks at Epsom because of a blood disorder.

Sir Michael Stoute's charge had been as low as 10-1 for the fillies' Classic after winning two of her four starts and finishing second in the Musidora Stakes at York last time out.

However, a setback means the daughter of Galileo, who is out of multiple Group One winner Midday, will not line up at Epsom on Friday.

A statement issued on behalf of Stoute read: "Noon Star will not now be running in the Cazoo Oaks on Friday, due to a blood disorder."

Royal Ascot could be the next port of call for Noon Star, however, with the Group Two Ribblesdale Stakes on June 17 a possible target.

Owner Juddmonte tweeted: "Noon Star has had a temporary setback so will not run in the Oaks on Friday. All being well, she could head to the Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot."

Image: Oisin Murphy on board Ocean Road ahead of the Oaks Trial at Lingfield

Hugo Palmer's Ocean Road is poised to take her chance in Friday's Classic.

The three-year-old daughter of Australia was last seen finishing third behind Sherbet Lemon in the Listed Lingfield Oaks Trial in early May.

The Qatar Racing-owned bay was hindered by a slow start on that occasion and has subsequently undertaken some stalls practice with big-race rider Oisin Murphy.

"We're all systems go for Epsom on Friday," Palmer said. "Oisin sat on her this morning and did a little bit of stalls work with her.

"She was too slowly away at Lingfield and ended up sitting last, it was all a bit of a mess on ground that was too soft for her."