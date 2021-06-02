Coronation Cup: Al Aasy heads field for William Haggas at Epsom on Friday

Al Aasy heads seven contenders for Friday's Coral Coronation Cup at Epsom.

William Haggas' four-year-old is a hot favourite to strike Group One gold at the first time of asking following two comfortable Group Three successes this term, in the John Porter and Aston Park Stakes, both at Newbury.

Al Aasy will not have it all his own way though, with Aidan O'Brien fielding two top-class performers in full-brothers Mogul and Japan.

Japan returned to form with victory in the Ormonde Stakes at Chester last month, while Mogul has finished seventh in the Dubai Sheema Classic and third in the Prix Ganay in his two 2021 starts so far.

Both are no strangers to Epsom, with Japan having finished third in the 2019 Derby, while Mogul was seventh in the Classic last year.

Image: Ryan Moore will ride Japan in the Coronation Cup

Another horse familiar with the Downs is Pyledriver, who represents William Muir and Chris Grassick.

The four-year-old endured a luckless run in last year's Derby, but did strike Group Two gold at Royal Ascot and York, before finishing a fine third in the St Leger at Doncaster.

He warmed up for this outing by chasing home Sir Ron Priestley at Newmarket last month.

The Kirsten Rausing-owned pair of Alpinista and Albaflora, trained by Sir Mark Prescott and Ralph Beckett respectively, plus Highland Chief from Paul and Oliver Cole's yard complete the line-up.