Derby Quiz: Test your knowledge and win tickets to the 2022 Epsom Derby and an Apple Ipad

Here is your chance to prove yourself a Derby winner by putting your knowledge to the test in an interactive quiz, broadcast live on Sky Sports Racing on Friday at 4.45pm.
Alex Hammond pitches the questions with five multiple choice rounds and it is your chance to win tickets to the 2022 Derby at Epsom and an Apple iPad.
There are a maximum of 1000 points available for each answer and the quicker you answer correctly, the more points you will earn.
Test your knowledge of previous winning horses, trainers and jockeys as well as the ins and outs of the famous Epsom Downs.
Alex Hammond's Derby & Oaks longshots
Find out who Sky Sports Racing's Alex Hammond thinks might be overlooked for Saturday's Classics at Epsom.
Can you remember the big upsets and those 'good thing' favourites that never were?
Join the Derby Quiz live on Sky Sports Racing from 4.45pm on Friday June 4.