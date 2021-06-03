Epsom Derby: Bolshoi Ballet pleases trainer Aidan O'Brien after 'smooth' preparation

Trainer Aidan O’Brien has explained his decision to leave Bolshoi Ballet as his sole Derby runner and says it has been a straightforward preparation for the race favourite.
The Ballysax Stakes and Derrinstown Stud Derby Trial winner is all the rage to provide trainer O'Brien with a record ninth victory in the premier Classic.
As expected, the Galileo colt is the sole Ballydoyle representative, with long-time ante-post favourite High Definition, Sir Lamorak, Van Gogh, Kyprios and The Mediterranean all not declared. It is the first time since 2004 O'Brien has saddled just one horse in the Derby.
- 'Perky' Mac Swiney delights Bolger ahead of Derby bid
- Dettori gets Derby ride on Dunlop's John Leeper
Explaining the decision, O'Brien told Sky Sports Racing: "All the other horses had different options and they've decided to split up the two top horses.
"We're happy with him [Bolshoi Ballet]. Everything has gone very smooth.
Trending
- When Floyd conquered Canelo - what was the secret?
- Verstappen: Rivals trying to 'slow down' Red Bull
- McIlroy misses pro-am and cancels press conference
- Trent injury to be assessed | Southgate: Not a good sign
- Hits and misses: What England learned from win over Austria
- Johnson: Poch needs to end silence on PSG future
- England player ratings: Saka, Grealish shine
- Chelsea vs Villarreal Super Cup final to remain in Belfast
- Incredible sports photos from WSPA winners
- Euro 2020 fixtures & schedule for 2021 tournament
"He's a very uncomplicated horse, you can ride him anywhere in the race. He's always been very straight-forward and well-balanced."
Jim Bolger's Irish 2,000 Guineas hero Mac Swiney and Joseph O'Brien's Southern Lights are the other Irish challengers, while the home team includes Ed Dunlop's John Leeper.
Frankie Dettori has been called up to partner John Leeper - named after his trainer's late father John Dunlop. Dettori had been set to ride one of O'Brien's runners, but his last-minute availability means he replaces Adam Kirby.
Kirby does still have a ride, however, after being booked to ride Charlie Appleby's apparent third string Adayar.
Appleby also saddles unbeaten Dante winner Hurricane Lane, the chosen mount of William Buick, and 2000 Guineas sixth One Ruler, who will be ridden by James Doyle.
The William Haggas-trained Mohaafeth steps up in class after winning each of his three previous starts this season.
Roger Varian's Third Realm and Andrew Balding's Youth Spirit have earned their tilt at Derby glory by winning the Lingfield Derby Trial and the Chester Vase respectively.
Gear Up (Mark Johnston) and Mojo Star (Richard Hannon) are the other hopefuls.
Alex Hammond's Derby & Oaks longshots
Find out who Sky Sports Racing's Alex Hammond thinks might be overlooked for this weekend's Classics at Epsom.
Epsom draw:
Stall 1 - Adayar
Stall 2 - Third Realm
Stall 3 - Southern Lights
Stall 4 - Mohaafeth
Stall 5 - Hurricane Lane
Stall 6 - Gear Up
Stall 7 - Youth Spirit
Stall 8 - Mac Swiney
Stall 9 - Bolshoi Ballet
Stall 10 - Mojo Star
Stall 11 - One Ruler
Stall 12 - John Leeper