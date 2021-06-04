Epsom Oaks day: Hollie Doyle at the double with Corazon Espinado and Mehmento

Hollie Doyle rode a double at Epsom on Cazoo Oaks day with victory on board Corazon Espinado and Mehmento.

Trained locally by Simon Dow, 12-1 shot Corazon Espinado got Doyle off to a flyer, taking the Coral 'Beaten By A Length' Free Bet Handicap, pulling three and a half lengths clear of Hortzadar.

Doyle, a Sky Sports Racing ambassador, followed up with a Listed win on board Mehmento in the Surrey Stakes for trainer Archie Watson.

On Corazon Espinado's victory, Dow said: "His stable is just across the road - he's incredible.

"He loves Lingfield and he loves Epsom. It's a tremendous achievement for the little horse to win on Oaks day twice.

Image: Doyle rides Mehmento to victory in the Surrey Stakes at Epsom

"The draw and the easing ground was against us, so we were a little cautious - but he goes round there like he's on rails.

"There aren't enough superlatives for Hollie - it's always a privilege to have her."

Doyle said: "Everything went to plan, though he was over-racing early on. Franny (Norton, on Overwrite) and I had it pretty easy on the front end.

"He's such a course specialist I just let go of his head coming down Tattenham Corner and he took me into the race beautifully."

Dropping back to Listed level after finishing down the field in the French 2,000 Guineas last time, Mehmento made short work of three rivals in a race that also had three non runners.

Legal Attack briefly looked like making a fight of it, but Mehmento found an extra gear with a furlong to run, winning readily as the 11-8 favourite.

It was not to be for Doyle on her first Classic ride in the Oaks as she finished ninth, in amongst the main pack, which had been left well behind clear winner Snowfall.