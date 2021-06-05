Adayar springs 16/1 Derby surprise under Adam Kirby

Adayar sprang a 16-1 surprise as he came home a wide-margin winner of the Cazoo Derby at Epsom.

Trained by Charlie Appleby and ridden by Adam Kirby, the Godolphin-owned son of Frankel shot clear in the final furlong to give his handler a second win after Masar in 2018.

Latest Racing Stories Tuesday Tips

Mojo Star, a 50-1 chance, took second, with the winner's stablemate Hurricane Lane in third.