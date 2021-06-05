Adayar springs 16/1 Derby surprise under Adam Kirby

Saturday 5 June 2021 16:45, UK

John Leeper with jockey Adam Kirby, who takes the ride in the 2021 Epsom Derby
Image: Adam Kirby - won the Derby on Adayar

Adayar sprang a 16-1 surprise as he came home a wide-margin winner of the Cazoo Derby at Epsom.

Trained by Charlie Appleby and ridden by Adam Kirby, the Godolphin-owned son of Frankel shot clear in the final furlong to give his handler a second win after Masar in 2018.

Latest Racing Stories

Mojo Star, a 50-1 chance, took second, with the winner's stablemate Hurricane Lane in third.

Trending

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports