Adayar springs 16/1 Derby surprise under Adam Kirby

Adayar sprang a 16-1 surprise as he came home a wide-margin winner of the Cazoo Derby at Epsom.
Trained by Charlie Appleby and ridden by Adam Kirby, the Godolphin-owned son of Frankel shot clear in the final furlong to give his handler a second win after Masar in 2018.
Mojo Star, a 50-1 chance, took second, with the winner's stablemate Hurricane Lane in third.
Trending
- Mayweather warned about Logan's 'physical' threat
- Leclerc shocks Hamilton, Verstappen for pole in crash-heavy Baku
- Wilder to AJ: I’ll hold you to your word
- Pep, Dias, Foden win PL end-of-season awards
- Fernandinho named on Premier League released list
- Adayar provides a Derby shock for Kirby LIVE!
- Norris loses sixth on grid after red-flag penalty
- Premier League summer transfers: Club by club
- Spurs call off plans to appoint Conte
- Euro 2020 fixtures & schedule for 2021 tournament