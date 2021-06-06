Cox 'elated' after Kirby secures deserved Derby triumph

Clive Cox is full of pride after his stable jockey Adam Kirby pulled off a brilliant triumph on Adayar in the Cazoo Derby at Epsom.
Kirby joined Lambourn trainer Cox as a 15-year-old in 2005, and the pair have since enjoyed tremendous success - including at the top table with Lethal Force, Profitable, Harry's Angel and Golden Horde.
Cox was thrilled to see Kirby etch his name on the roll of honour in Britain's biggest Flat race on Saturday - on the Godolphin-owned colt for trainer Charlie Appleby.
"I'm absolutely over the moon for him. It was spectacular," he said.
"We've had some amazing days, but it is very special to see him win a Derby - the pinnacle of the racing scene. It's such a wonderful achievement.
"We go back a long way, and I'm absolutely elated by watching him yesterday.
"It's well-deserved, and on top of everything else he's a really nice fella. I was very proud of what he did."