Highest Ground back to winning ways at Leicester in Sharnford Conditions Stakes

Sir Michael Stoute's Highest Ground finished sixth in the Group Three Gordon Richards Stakes at Sandown before winning at Leicester; son of Frankel was narrowly beaten second in Dante at York last year

Monday 7 June 2021 15:52, UK

Highest Ground gallops to victory at Haydock
Image: Highest Ground gallops to victory at Haydock

Highest Ground made the most of having his sights lowered with victory in the Sharnford Conditions Stakes at Leicester.

Sir Michael Stoute's colt looked an exciting prospect when making a winning debut at the Midlands venue on his only start as a juvenile - a theory which was given more weight after he put the high-class Waldkonig in his place at Haydock 12 months ago.

He was a narrowly beaten favourite in the rescheduled Dante Stakes on his next appearance, but disappointed on his final start of 2020 in Newmarket's Darley Stakes and finished a long way behind Waldkonig on his return to action in the Gordon Richards at Sandown in April.

Get racing news on your phone

Get racing news on your phone

Never miss a story with all the latest racing news, interviews and features on your phone. Find out more

Faced with just four rivals, the son of Frankel was a 10-11 shot for his latest assignment under Ryan Moore.

Odds-on backers would have been sweating with a couple of furlongs to run as the admirable Outbox galloped on in front, but Highest Ground eventually wore him down and passed the post a length to the good.

Trending

Alan Cooper, racing manager for owner-breeders the Niarchos Family, said: "I should think that was a nice confidence-boosting race.

"After his first run of this season, we discovered he had the equivalent of a sore throat afterwards. That was the reason we have given him more time since, to let it all clear up.

Also See:

"It's nice to see him back in the winner's enclosure."

Highest Ground holds an entry in the Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot on Saturday week.

When asked whether that Group Two contest was a potential target, Cooper added: "I think that was one of the ideas behind running today, to consider the Hardwicke.

Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter

See the latest horse racing news, interviews and features from Sky Sports Racing

"Let's get home and regroup with Sir Michael at the end of the week and take it from there.

"We'll see what Sir Michael and Ryan recommend and work out the programme."

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports