Jockeys Alistair Rawlinson and George Buckell injured in Windsor falls

Alistair Rawlinson and George Buckell were both "conscious and talking" after falling at Windsor on Monday before being taken to hospital; Buckell given "all clear" and could be back on track on Thursday

Tuesday 8 June 2021 10:22, UK

Jockey Alistair Rawlinson
Image: Jockey Alistair Rawlinson's ride Diligent Lady fell and brought down George Buckell on board on Centurion Song

Jockeys Alistair Rawlinson and George Buckell were both taken to hospital after two horses fell at Windsor.

Racing was delayed by 45 minutes after Rawlinson - riding Michael Attwater's Diligent Lady - and George Buckell, who was partnering Centurion Song for Brian Meehan, were both initially treated on the course.

The incident happened as the field approached the two-furlong pole when Diligent Lady fell and brought down Centurion Song.

Clerk of the course Sophie Candy reported both jockeys were "conscious and talking" after their falls.

    She said: "They are both being taken to hospital for further assessment. They were both conscious and talking."

    Buckell's agent provided an update on the jockey on Tuesday. Simon Dodds told Sky Sports Racing: "George went to hospital last night and the X-rays were all clear. He is stiff and sore and will head for physio at Oaksey House later today.

    "If all goes well and he passes his medical he could be free to ride at Yarmouth on Thursday. I'm wishing him a speedy recovery."

    Rawlinson was treated for longest at the track, before being moved.

    Candy added: "He will be taken to hospital to look at his injuries - but he was conscious, talking.

    "He is being taken by ambulance."

    The five-furlong feature race on the evening card was won by John Spearing's 2-1 favourite A Sure Welcome, ridden by Ryan Tate.

