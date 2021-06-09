Royal Ascot: Hardwicke Stakes the plan for Hukum after Tapster Stakes win at Goodwood

Hukum will bid to double his Royal Ascot tally in the Hardwicke Stakes.

The Owen Burrows-trained four-year-old won the King George V Stakes at the summer showpiece meeting last season.

He went on to follow up in the Group Three Geoffrey Freer at Newbury, before finishing fifth in the St Leger at Doncaster.

After placing fourth over 10 furlongs on his seasonal reappearance in the Gordon Richards Stakes at Sandown in April, Hukum successfully stepped back up to a mile and a half in last month's Listed Tapster Stakes at Goodwood - earning himself move to Group Two level next week.

Burrows said: "He's been in good form since Goodwood, so the plan is to run in the Hardwicke.

Royal Ascot Group 1 races 2.30 Tuesday - The Queen Anne Stakes 3.40 Tuesday - The King's Stand Stakes 4.20 Tuesday - The St James's Palace Stakes 3.40 Wednesday - The Prince of Wales's Stakes 4.20 Thursday - The Gold Cup 3.40 Friday - The Commonwealth Cup 4.20 Friday - The Coronation Stakes 4.20 Saturday - The Diamond Jubilee Stakes

"Aidan (O'Brien) will have one or two, I guess - it's always a strong race.

"I'm looking forward to getting our horse back on some decent ground, and we'll see what he can do."

