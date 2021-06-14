Royal Ascot: Lord North and Love to clash in mouth-watering Prince of Wales's Stakes renewal on Wednesday

Lord North and Love will meet in a mouth-watering renewal of the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot.
John and Thady Gosden's Lord North was an easy winner of the Group One 12 months ago - and while he failed to reproduce that level of form in three subsequent outings last season, he was back to his best when winning the Dubai Turf in March.
Having his first run for 140 days, Lord North blitzed the opposition at Meydan, looking in a different league to some classy rivals.
The reappearance of Love adds plenty of spice to Wednesday's race.
Aidan O'Brien's Galileo filly went through her Classic season unbeaten, winning the 1000 Guineas by more than four lengths, the Oaks by nine and the Yorkshire Oaks by five.
Royal Ascot Group 1 races
2.30 Tuesday - The Queen Anne Stakes
3.40 Tuesday - The King's Stand Stakes
4.20 Tuesday - The St James's Palace Stakes
3.40 Wednesday - The Prince of Wales's Stakes
4.20 Thursday - The Gold Cup
3.40 Friday - The Commonwealth Cup
4.20 Friday - The Coronation Stakes
4.20 Saturday - The Diamond Jubilee Stakes
O'Brien has been waiting for quicker ground to take the wraps off her this season, and now gets his wish.
Ballydoyle also field a very strong second string in Armory, impressive in the Huxley Stakes at Chester. Ryan Moore rides Love, with Seamie Heffernan on Armory.
James Fanshawe's Breeders' Cup winner Audarya is another filly set to run for the first time this season, with William Buick in the plate.
Sir Michael Stoute has called on the services of Colin Keane to ride Sangarius - while William Haggas relies on My Oberon rather than Addeybb, who would have preferred much softer ground and is the only absentee from the initial eight confirmations.
David Simcock's veteran Desert Encounter completes the field.