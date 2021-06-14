Royal Ascot: Ed Walker's Starman on track for Diamond Jubilee Stakes on Saturday to take on Glen Shiel

Ed Walker's Starman heads 16 confirmations for Saturday's Diamond Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot.
The four-year-old has raced five times in his life, winning four starts with his only defeat coming on soft ground on Champions Day.
He returned to action this season with a win in Duke of York Stakes, beating the reopposing Nahaarr by a neck.
Archie Watson's Glen Shiel was victorious on Champions Day and he returns to the scene of his finest hour.
Having provided Hollie Doyle with a first Group One winner, he is expected to strip fitter than on his seasonal return in Ireland when he finished fourth.
Sir Michael Stoute's Dream Of Dreams is the same age as Glen Shiel as a seven-year-old and will be looking to go one better than when narrowly beaten by Hello Youmzain 12 months ago.
Last year's winner, who has been retired, was trained by Kevin Ryan who this year relies on Emaraaty Ana.
Northern trainers are well represented with Tim Easterby's Art Power, the David O'Meara-trained Summerghand, and Ventura Rebel from Richard Fahey's yard also in the mix
There is interest from overseas in the shape of Dominik Moser's German runner Namos, while there are two Irish-trained runners, Harry's Bar for Ado McGuinness and Paddy Twomey's mare Sonaiyla.
Cape Byron, Garrus, Happy Power, Royal Commando, and Final Song complete the list.