Royal Ascot: William Hagas holds strong hand in Hardwicke Stakes with Al Aasy, Ilaraab and Pablo Escobarr

William Haggas holds a strong hand in the Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot - with Al Aasy, Ilaraab and Pablo Escobarr all engaged.

Al Aasy started the season with effortless wins at Newbury and came with what looked a winning run in the Coronation Cup at Epsom only to go down narrowly to Pyledriver.

Ilaraab has risen startlingly through the handicap ranks and has won the last six of his seven career outings, most recently at York by three lengths from a mark of 102.

In the same Shadwell colours as Al Aasy among Saturday's possible contenders is the Owen Burrows-trained Hukum, who impressed when winning a Listed race at Goodwood last time out.

David Menuisier has entered his dual Group One-winning filly Wonderful Tonight, who has yet to be seen this season. The Frenchman will be hoping the weather forecast is right and that it is a wet end to the week.

Image: Hukum wins the King George V Stakes at Royal Ascot last year

Aidan O'Brien could run the Melbourne Cup runner-up Tiger Moth, Broome, Japan, or the filly Passion - while Joseph O'Brien has left in Master Of Reality.

Sir Ron Priestley, Highest Ground, and the 2019 St Leger winner Logician are others among the 19 remaining possibles.

Final Song and Snazzy Jazzy top the 63 left in the Wokingham.

Among a host of others to note are Andrew Balding's Chil Chil, David Evans' improving three-year-old Rohaan, and the Michael Dods-trained Pendleton.

Royal Ascot Group 1 races 2.30 Tuesday - The Queen Anne Stakes 3.40 Tuesday - The King's Stand Stakes 4.20 Tuesday - The St James's Palace Stakes 3.40 Wednesday - The Prince of Wales's Stakes 4.20 Thursday - The Gold Cup 3.40 Friday - The Commonwealth Cup 4.20 Friday - The Coronation Stakes 4.20 Saturday - The Diamond Jubilee Stakes

Jane Chapple-Hyam's unbeaten filly Bellosa is one of 27 in the Jersey Stakes.

She could come up against Charlie Appleby's Creative Force, Archie Watson's Mehmento, and Charlie Hills' Mutasaabeq - who was last seen in the Guineas.

Appleby is also set to saddle his smart-looking juvenile New Science in the Chesham Stakes.

Aidan O'Brien's Point Lonsdale, Andrew Balding's Masekela, and Michael Bell's Great Max are others who created big impressions on debut.

Siskany and Tamborrada also give Appleby a strong hand in the Golden Gates Handicap - while Chester Cup winner Falcon Eight is one of 30 in the closing Queen Alexandra Stakes.