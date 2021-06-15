Noon Star returns in the Ribblesdale on Thursday

Sir Michael Stoute's Noon Star heads a field of 13 in the Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot.

The Juddmonte-owned filly is beautifully bred, being by champion sire Galileo out of multiple Group One winner Midday, and she has shown plenty of promise in her short career to date.

A good winner at Wetherby earlier in the season, she was second to subsequent easy Oaks winner Snowfall in the Musidora at York before a small setback ruled her out of the Epsom Classic.

Mark Johnston's Dubai Fountain is the highest-rated filly in Thursday's Group Two, having shown Group One form at two and won the Cheshire Oaks on her reappearance this season. She was, however, beaten a long way at Epsom and needs to bounce back.

Roger Varian's Eshaada is defending the only unbeaten record in the race, and arrives off the back of a Listed win at Newbury.

John and Thady Gosden run three - with Frankie Dettori on Gloria Mundi, second to Eshaada at Newbury. Robert Havlin rides Loving Dream, and David Egan is on Taslima.

Aidan O'Brien is represented by the Oaks third Divinely - who was 18 lengths behind her stablemate at Epsom - while his son Donnacha runs Nicest.

David Simcock's Ad Infinitum was emphatic when causing a shock in the Height Of Fashion Stakes, and County Kildare trainer Johnny Murtagh sends over Annerville - with Aristia, Gwenhwyvar and Twisted Reality completing the field.

Aidan O'Brien's Cadamosto is likely to be popular in the Norfolk Stakes, given the way he won on his debut at Dundalk.

He has been declared to run several times since, but the trainer has been insistent that the son of No Nay Never needs top of the ground.

Wesley Ward runs two in Lucci and Nakatomi - while William Haggas' Second Wind seeks to extend his unbeaten career record to three.

George Boughey's Navello saw his winning run come to an end in the National Stakes but has experience on his side because he will be having his sixth run.

Project Dante made a successful debut for Bryan Smart at York, while Go Bears Go and Instinctive Move are also among a field of 16 after winning starts to their careers.

Haggas' late Derby absentee Mohaafeth is likely to be popular in the Hampton Court Stakes, for which 10 have been declared.

Charlie Appleby's One Ruler, who finished sixth in both the Guineas and Derby, drops in class - while Aidan O'Brien's Dante fourth Roman Empire also takes his chance.

Donnacha O'Brien's Emporio is top weight in the Britannia Stakes, in which a maximum field of 30 will go to post.

Varian's Raadobarg, Stoute's Aerion Power and George Scott's George Peabody all made the final cut.

One-time Derby hope Sir Lamorak will carry top weight for Aidan O'Brien in the King George V Stakes.

Ralph Beckett's unbeaten Lord Protector and stablemate Surefire, Appleby's Siskany and Act Of Wisdom and the Queen's Just Fine are in a field of 19.

The closing Buckingham Palace Stakes sees two Godolphin runners at the top of the racecard in Appleby's On The Warpath and Saeed bin Suroor's Bedouin's Story - along with Beckett's Tomfre.

Ascot regulars Raising Sand and Ropey Guest appear among 29 runners.