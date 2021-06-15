Reshoun edges Ascot Stakes thriller

Reshoun just held off the late lunge of Ryan Moore and M C Muldoon to give Ian Williams his second victory in three years in the Ascot Stakes.

Given the race is over two and a half miles it normally falls to a National Hunt trainer, but Williams is one of the most adept dual-purpose handlers in the land and proved it yet again.

Sent off an unconsidered 66-1 shot in a field of 19, Reshoun only hit the front deep inside the final furlong after Frankie Dettori had made what looked a race-winning move on Golden Rules.

Ryan Moore began to fly from the clouds on Willie Mullins' M C Muldoon, but the line came just in time for Reshoun and William Buick and they held on by a short head.

Rachael Blackmore finished fifth on Cape Gentleman, on what was her first Royal Ascot ride.

Williams said: "The current form of my horses is good. He ran a big race in the Chester Cup and I said to William the important thing is to get him out today as he'd been slack at the start.

"The boys at home had been working with him and I could not actually believe how sharp he was out of the gate. He was in front early, but then it was a case of if he stayed.

"He got taken off his feet a bit taken in. I actually thought he wasn't staying, so I turned my attentions to Mancini and next time I looked for him he was plugging away and stayed strongly to the line.

"This horse has done Marwan (Koukash, owner) proud. He'd be wishing it was at Chester. He's done me proud me, too!

"It's tough to win any race here and the competitiveness of the whole meeting is only second to Cheltenham.

"He'll probably going back to Chester. Marwan will be keen for him to go back there."