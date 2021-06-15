Juan Elcano swoops late to land Wolferton

Tuesday 15 June 2021 17:51, UK

Juan Elcano ridden by Andrea Atzeni (left) on their way to winning the Wolferton Stakes
Image: Juan Elcano ridden by Andrea Atzeni (left) on their way to winning the Wolferton Stakes

Juan Elcano struck to take the Listed Wolferton Stakes for Andrea Atzeni and Kevin Ryan.

The 14-1 chance tracked the leaders and made his challenge with half a furlong left to travel.

Patrick Sarsfield looked all over the winner when kicking clear under Tom Marquand, but could not quite see it out. Solid Stone was third, with both the placed horses having started as 4-1 joint-favourites.

