Juan Elcano swoops late to land Wolferton

Juan Elcano struck to take the Listed Wolferton Stakes for Andrea Atzeni and Kevin Ryan.
The 14-1 chance tracked the leaders and made his challenge with half a furlong left to travel.
Patrick Sarsfield looked all over the winner when kicking clear under Tom Marquand, but could not quite see it out. Solid Stone was third, with both the placed horses having started as 4-1 joint-favourites.
Trending
- Pirelli reveals cause of Baku tyre blowouts
- Euro 2020 fixtures & schedule for 2021 tournament
- Mings: Patel's kneeling criticism won't overshadow message
- Fury and Wilder face to face – expect mind games!
- Juve, Barca, Real admitted to Champions League
- Denmark boss criticises UEFA after Eriksen collapse
- Euro 2020: Hosts, dates, teams, fixtures, format
- Vettel resurgent, Ricciardo struggling? New recruits assessed
- Stats companion: France vs Germany
- England's route through Euro 2020: Aim for second place?