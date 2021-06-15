Juan Elcano swoops late to land Wolferton

Juan Elcano struck to take the Listed Wolferton Stakes for Andrea Atzeni and Kevin Ryan.

The 14-1 chance tracked the leaders and made his challenge with half a furlong left to travel.

Patrick Sarsfield looked all over the winner when kicking clear under Tom Marquand, but could not quite see it out. Solid Stone was third, with both the placed horses having started as 4-1 joint-favourites.