Quick Suzy lives up to name in Queen Mary Stakes

Quick Suzy provided trainer Gavin Cromwell and jockey Gary Carroll with their first Royal Ascot success in the Queen Mary Stakes.

Carroll delivered Quick Suzy from off the pace on the stands side to challenge favourite and eventual runner-up Twilight Gleaming a furlong out, stretching clear to win by a length and a quarter at 8-1 - with 50-1 outsider Cheerupsleepyjean almost another two lengths back in third.

County Meath trainer Cromwell is more often associated with success over jumps - including at Grade One level at the Cheltenham Festival - but is adept on the Flat, too.

Quick Suzy, a maiden winner at the Curragh last month and then a Group Three runner-up at Naas, has nonetheless broken new ground for the yard with her Group Two victory.

Cromwell said: "It's absolutely unbelievable.

"It's such an occasion, to have a winner is just fantastic.

"I was very confident she was going to run a big race, but where she lay with the English horses and the American horses - we didn't know.

Latest Racing Stories Tuesday Tips

"I'm not known as a trainer of two-year-olds or sprinters so it's very hard to tell, but I knew she was in great nick."

"I'm delighted" Carroll told ITV Racing.

"Fair play to Gavin, three-mile Stayers' Hurdle or five furlongs at Ascot - he can do it.

"She was very good today, she didn't have the best prep going and fair play to Gavin, she was spot on today.

"She travelled well, I thought they didn't go quick enough but I knew she'd get to the line well today.

"She outstayed the American horse, she's very good, very genuine, very tough - she's a good filly."