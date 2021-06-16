Royal Ascot: Love conquers all in Prince of Wales's Stakes from the front to take another Group One prize

Love was victorious in an epic renewal of the Prince Of Wales's Stakes under a brave, front-running ride from Ryan Moore.

The dual Classic winner from last year was making her seasonal reappearance and did it the hard way, holding off her five rivals to prevail for Aidan O'Brien as the 11-10 favourite.

James Fanshawe's Audarya - also running for the first time this year having last been seen winning at the Breeders' Cup - threw everything at the market leader, but ultimately had to settle for second by three-quarters of a length.

Armory, stablemate of the winner, was not far away in third.

"It was her first run of the year so we had to be very cautious with her," O'Brien said.

"Ryan gave her a beautiful ride, she'll come on a lot from the run, we'd obviously have preferred to have had a run [before].

Image: Love gave Moore and trainer Aidan O'Brien their first winner of Royal Ascot week

"First time over a mile and a quarter and we were over the moon with her.

"She's very genuine, very brave.

"We knew that her head was out and down and looking at Ryan's body language, he hadn't gone for everything, he was trying to let her win and give her as easy a time as he could.

"I'm delighted that the lads decided to do this and wait until the ground came right, that was a lovely place to start, in Royal Ascot, there's nowhere better."

Moore added: "First run since last August and she beat a Breeders' Cup winner.

"I'm sure she'll improve, but I'm delighted with her today.

"I'm sure she'll come on for the run, she's a very honest filly with a lot of ability, hopefully she'll come on for it as the year goes on."