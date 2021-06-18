Royal Ascot: Oisin Murphy gains compensation with Coronation Stakes win after disqualification on Dragon Symbol

Oisin Murphy enjoyed the most dramatic of afternoons on day four at Royal Ascot, taking the leading jockey's armband with a double but was denied in the stewards' room in the Group One Commonwealth Cup.

Dual champion jockey Murphy was first past the post on Dragon Symbol in the Commonwealth Cup, only to be demoted to second behind Campanelle after the first two came very close in a tight finish.

Just thirty minutes later, Murphy and Alcohol Free left nothing to chance, as they surged clear in a race run in yet more driving rain on a day of deluges at Royal Ascot.

At the line, the 11-2 winner and Murphy still had a length and a half to spare from Snow Lantern - who stayed on late - completing a double on the card for trainer Andrew Balding.

Two races later, Murphy was in the winner's enclosure again on board Quickthorn in the Duke of Edinburgh Stakes as he recorded his fourth victory of the week to take an outright lead in the race to be crowned the meeting's champion jockey.

Image: Murphy celebrates after victory in the Duke of Edinburgh Stakes at Royal Ascot on Quickfire

On his Coronation Stakes win, Murphy said: "It's brilliant for Andrew Balding and Park House Stables. Three Royal Ascot winners for them (this week) - I'm over the moon for them.

"Andrew is very good to me, he never ties me down with instructions and I would have been happy to lead today, my only thought process was do not touch her mouth and I felt if she relaxed, she would win and thankfully she had a good trip and the horse was fantastic.

Image: Campanelle (left) and Dragon Symbol hit the line together in the Commonwealth Cup

"She was very well bought by David Bowe, Mr (Jeff) Smith's racing manager, she was cheap and now she's very valuable!"

Balding - who struck in the opening Albany Stakes with Sandrine - said: "She's very good. We had heavy hearts after Newmarket because there are not many times you head to a Classic expecting to win, but for whatever reason it didn't pan out that day and she was below par. But she was back to her best today.

0:56 Frankie Dettori says it is never nice to win a race after a stewards' enquiry and feels sorry for connections of Dragon Symbol after Campanelle's victory in the Commonwealth Cup.

"Today was the first time she's ever had cover. It has just been through bad fortune rather than design, but the slightly awkward draw turned into a really good draw when they went under the trees as it meant she got some cover. She's very classy.

"She won a Group One last year as well so there's never been any doubt about her ability.

"This week is the reason we do it. We had such high expectations and had plenty to run. We should be having one winner with the horses we had, two would be fantastic but three is cloud nine.

"She's in the July Cup, the Sussex Stakes and the Falmouth so all sorts of options, we'll have a think next week."