Royal Ascot: Oisin Murphy crowned top jockey of the week as Foxes Tales wins Golden Gates Stakes on final day

Oisin Murphy sealed the top jockey crown for the week when steering Foxes Tales from last to first in the Golden Gates Stakes.

Down the field in a Derby trial at Chester, he was having just his fourth career outing in the red-hot atmosphere.

As the field were taken along at a breakneck pace by Fantastic Fox, also owned by King Power Racing and the choice of their retained rider Silvestre de Sousa, Murphy was plum last in the early stages.

When Fantastic Fox drifted away from the rail a huge gap appeared and Murphy was able to guide his mount, who quickened impressively, to the front.

However, just as it appeared the race was over the inexperience of Foxes Tales came to the fore and he began to drift markedly to his left.

Thankfully for his supporters, the 13-2 chance had enough in hand to win by two and a quarter lengths from Visualisation, with Irish Legend third.

It was a fifth winner of the meeting for Murphy and a fourth for Balding - who fell just short in the trainers' title race, losing out to John and Thady Gosden on placings.

Image: Murphy celebrates with the Coronation Stakes trophy on Friday

Murphy said: "It's beyond my wildest dreams to be top jockey here. I watched this meeting with my parents and never thought this armband belonged with me. The last few days have been incredible."

On the 13-2 winner, Murphy added: "It was an interesting race. He jumped well, but wouldn't go and I was last. I decided to follow James Doyle and got a lovely run down the fence. Then he wandered across the track dramatically.

"It's great for King Power Racing, they put so much into the game."

Balding said: "Four winners has been fabulous, but I'm so pleased to get a winner for King Power, they have been great supporters of ours so I'm delighted for them."