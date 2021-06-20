Joan Of Arc wins Prix de Diane for Aidan O'Brien

Joan Of Arc repelled the late finish of Philomene to claim the Prix de Diane at Chantilly.

The filly was providing trainer Aidan O'Brien with a third French Classic victory this season, and his first ever in the Prix de Diane, after stablemate St Mark's Basilica claimed both the French 2000 Guineas and Derby.

Ioritz Mendizabal was aboard St Mark's Basilica for those triumphs, and he teamed up to great effect with Joan Of Arc again.

Last seen when beaten a short head in the Irish 1,000 Guineas, Joan Of Arc was prominent throughout in the 10-furlong heat as Rumi and Sibila Spain vied for the early lead.

The latter was in front turning for home, and it briefly looked as though Joan Of Arc might get run out of it, but when she hit top gear she grabbed the lead and set sail for home.

Philomene made late ground from the back of the field, but Joan Of Arc had flown and she hung on by three-quarters of a length at the line.

Latest Racing Stories Tuesday Tips

Burgarita was another to make late gains to grab third from Sibila Spain, meaning Andre Fabre saddled the two placed runners.