Windsor lose Monday meeting after over 60mm of rainfall at track since Wednesday; Hope for weekend's fixtures

Windsor report over 60mm of rain since Wednesday last week, with more falling on Monday morning; Windsor hopeful this weekend's cards on Saturday, Sunday and Monday will go ahead as planned; Goodwood abandoned last Friday's card after heavy rain

Monday 21 June 2021 11:03, UK

Windsor racecourse general view
Image: Windsor's Monday meeting has been abandoned

Monday's meeting at Windsor has been called off following an 8am inspection.

Clerk of the course Sophie Candy reports over 60 millimetres of rain to have fallen at the track in recent days and with further rain forecast, the track will not be fit for action.

She said: "I've had 63mm of rain since Wednesday, with 54.5mm of that coming in one hit on Friday.

"The track managed to stay raceable over the weekend, but it's raining this morning and is due to continue over the rest of the day and the track simply cannot take it.

"We've got three days of racing over the weekend, so hopefully we will be ready for that."

Heavy rainfall caused Friday's meeting at Goodwood to be abandoned, while a lengthy inspection was held the morning before racing at Royal Ascot on day four of their five-day meeting.

Ascot deemed the track fit to race, with the going changed from good to firm to soft, heavy in place after 23mm of rain between close of play Thursday and Friday morning.

