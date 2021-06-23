Ascot King George: Al Aasy booked for Group One assignment with Mohaafeth aimed at Sandown's Coral-Eclipse

William Haggas is beginning to plan both Al Aasy and Mohaafeth's Group One assignments next month following their contrasting fortunes at Epsom and Royal Ascot respectively.

Haggas reports the two Shadwell Estate colts have recovered well from their exertions, with Sandown's Coral-Eclipse still in the mix for Mohaafeth and Al Aasy on course for the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot.

Al Aasy was last seen at Epsom, in the Coronation Cup, but failed by a neck to justify favouritism in search of his first Group One success after starting his campaign with two impressive Newbury victories at Group Three level.

He is set to try again at Ascot on July 24 - and while Mohaafeth also has a King George entry, he is likely to stick to 10 furlongs when he tries Group One company for the first time, potentially at Sandown on July 3.

It was a surprise to many that Al Aasy narrowly failed to cope with Pyledriver at Epsom, but Haggas confirmed the plan remains to head to Ascot in a month's time - when he may well face the same opponent again, along with several more of the best middle-distance horses in training.

Image: Pyledriver battles back to beat Al Aasy at Epsom

"I was a bit disappointed he didn't win," he said.

"But we all get disappointed if we don't win. But he's fine, and he's going to go for the King George.

"There'll be plenty of opposition in that."

Image: William Haggas says Mohaafeth had a 'hard race' when winning the Hampton Court Stakes at Royal Ascot

The Newmarket trainer made a difficult call to miss the Derby with much-improved Mohaafeth when rain arrived and the ground went against him at Epsom - a decision which was vindicated by a commanding success for the son of Frankel on a sound surface in last week's Hampton Court Stakes.

As for Mohaafeth's Eclipse date, the Newmarket trainer added: "We hope so. It's not set in stone - we'll see how he is (nearer the time).

"He had a hard race at Ascot, so we'll see. They both seem absolutely fine, they're good."