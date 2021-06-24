High Definition heads 11 in mix for Irish Derby crown

High Definition will face 10 rivals in the Dubai Duty Dree Irish Derby on Saturday.

A blood disorder meant the winter Cazoo Derby favourite missed his intended reappearance in the Lingfield Derby Trial and he instead returned in the Dante at York, making late progress to finish a close third to Hurricane Lane.

Aidan O'Brien was ultimately represented only by Bolshoi Ballet at Epsom, with High Definition waiting for the Curragh Classic.

The Galileo colt is one of five runners for O'Brien, along with Arturo Toscanini, Van Gogh, Matchless and Wordsworth.

Mojo Star outran odds of 50-1 at Epsom to be beaten only by Adayar and bids to go one place better for Richard Hannon.

The aforementioned Hurricane Lane was immediately behind the Hannon runner and renews rivalry for Derby-winning trainer Charlie Appleby, with fourth home Mac Swiney running for Jim Bolger.

Martyn Meade's Lone Eagle is another challenger from Britain, while Donnacha O'Brien will saddle Fernando Vichi and Johnny Murtagh calls on Earlswood, winner of the Gallinule Stakes.