Waterlogging claims Cartmel card

Friday 25 June 2021 09:57, UK

The field makes its way around the course during the Wicks Waste Services Juvenile Hurdle at Cartmel Racecourse
Image: Cartmel action

Cartmel's meeting on Friday has been called off due to a waterlogged track.

A total of 17 millimetres of rain fell at the venue overnight, leaving some areas of standing water.

Latest Racing Stories

The track is also scheduled to race on Sunday, with better weather forecast ahead of that fixture.

Trending

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports