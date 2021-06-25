Waterlogging claims Cartmel card

Cartmel's meeting on Friday has been called off due to a waterlogged track.
A total of 17 millimetres of rain fell at the venue overnight, leaving some areas of standing water.
The track is also scheduled to race on Sunday, with better weather forecast ahead of that fixture.
Trending
- Euro 2020 fixtures, schedule, who has qualified for last 16?
- Tottenham in talks with Nuno
- Rashford weighing up shoulder op after Euros
- Arsenal in advanced talks for White
- Klopp popularity has softened Germany rivalry - Henderson
- Mancini’s Italy show there is another way
- Papers: Grealish set for £100m City move?
- England's Euro 2020 route: If they beat Germany...
- 'Joshua vs Joyce in Nigeria would be special'
- Subscribe to the Sky Sports Football Euros podcast