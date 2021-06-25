High Definition primed for Irish Derby date

High Definition belatedly has his chance to bid for Classic glory in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby.

Having come from the clouds to win the Beresford Stakes in September, the Galileo colt spent the winter months at the top of ante-post lists for the Derby at Epsom.

However, unsatisfactory blood test results ruled him out of his intended return in the Lingfield Derby Trial - and while he performed with credit to finish third in the Dante at York the following week, connections ultimately decided against a return to Britain.

Instead, High Definition will line up at the Curragh on Saturday as the hot favourite to provide trainer Aidan O'Brien with a 15th Irish Derby success in the hands of Ryan Moore.

"High Definition has been in good form since the Dante - everything has gone well with him since then," said the Ballydoyle handler, whose first Irish Derby came with Desert King in 1997.

"Obviously when he wasn't going to Epsom, it was decided this was the plan.

"I think he's versatile ground-wise, but we think the better the ground, the better it will suit him."

Latest Racing Stories Tuesday Tips

O'Brien also saddles Irish 2,000 Guineas third Van Gogh - who was last seen finishing down the field in the French Derby - as well as Wordsworth, Arturo Toscanini and Matchless, all of whom ran at Royal Ascot last week.

O'Brien added: "It's Van Gogh's first time over a mile and a half. We were happy with his run in France - he didn't have a good draw, but we thought he ran very well.

"Wordsworth is in in good form. He only ran in Ascot last week (second in the Queen's Vase), but he seems to have come out of the race well.

"We always thought he would stay well. It was the first time he ran over that distance (a mile and three-quarters) in Ascot, and obviously his brother (Kew Gardens) stayed very well.

"Arturo Toscanini ran very well in the Gallinule, but he got chopped back in Ascot in a slowly-run race (seventh in Queen's Vase), and we think it probably didn't suit him. We think he'll leave that run behind him.

"Matchless ran well in Ascot (eighth in the Hampton Court Stakes). He's going up another two furlongs as well, and we will see what happens - he looks like a horse that will stay further."

More trainer quotes

Epsom third Hurricane Lane will bid to complete a Derby double for trainer Charlie Appleby at the Curragh.

The Frankel colt was the best-fancied of three runners for the Moulton Paddocks maestro in the premier Classic at Epsom three weeks ago, having stretched his unbeaten record to three in the Dante Stakes at York, where he had High Definition in third.

Hurricane Lane was ultimately upstaged by his stablemate Adayar on the big day, but performed with plenty of credit to finish third - and Appleby is hoping he can provide Britain with a rare victory in Saturday's Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby.

Appleby, who is yet to win an Irish Classic, told the Godolphin website: "We were pleased with Hurricane Lane's effort at Epsom, and he has more experience under his belt going into this.

"He was an inexperienced horse going into the Derby, and it may have found him out slightly, but he has definitely sharpened up for the run.

"The style of the track at the Curragh should suit him better, and if he can repeat his Derby effort it will certainly make him very competitive."

Hurricane Lane has just over three lengths to find with Richard Hannon's 50-1 Epsom runner-up Mojo Star.

Hannon said: "He ran a super race at Epsom. It was a brave/stupid call, but it paid off - and here we are.

"It looks like he's going to be a very good horse. I think High Definition is the one to beat, and then there's the battle of the placed horses from Epsom, but High Definition looks a very good horse and a worthy favourite.

"I think our lad has a very good chance, and if he runs the same race as he did at Epsom he'll go close to winning.

"The favourite (High Definition) looks a very decent horse. I'm not sure he's taken on horses of this calibre yet, but he's obviously doing great things at home and they like him a lot - there's a lot of strength in depth."

The other British raider is Lone Eagle, who will be ridden by Frankie Dettori.

The Cocked Hat Stakes winner missed Epsom because of a dirty scope, but is reported to be back on song by trainer Martyn Meade.

"We couldn't be happier with him," said the Manton handler.

"It's not easy with all the travelling and everything. But he's going in as a fresh horse, having missed Epsom, and we've got a good man on his back to run against the Irish - Frankie (Dettori) is the man for the job.

"What will be will be, but it would be nice to think if he runs up to his best he should have a really good chance."

Johnny Murtagh, who won the Irish Derby four times during his illustrious riding career, relies on Earlswood to provide him with a first Classic success as a trainer.

Since making a winning debut for the yard at Navan in March, the former John Oxx inmate has finished third in the Dee Stakes at Chester and won the Gallinule Stakes at this venue last month.

Murtagh said: "We fancied him going to Navan first time, and he won a maiden over a mile in heavy ground, so I thought he might be a bit better than a maiden.

"I decided to go to Chester so he could learn a bit and we'd find out more. He ran well on the day, but got tapped for toe.

"We knew coming back from Chester we had a nice horse, and he won the Gallinule nicely on the day - which gave us a free ticket for the Irish Derby.

"He has a few pounds to find, but I'm hoping stepping up in trip will bring out more improvement in him."