Chil Chil lands the Chipchase at Newcastle

Chil Chil came with a rattling late run to take the Group Three honours in the William Hill Chipchase Stakes at Newcastle.
Andrew Balding's five-year-old mare had plenty to do with a furlong left, but she produced a telling turn of foot when given the office by Silvestre de Sousa.
Storming past long-time leader Good Effort, Chil Chil (15-2) galloped on strongly to land the spoils by three-quarters of a length with Diligent Harry a further half-length away in third place.
Good Effort made the running from his stands' rail draw while the well-fancied Diligent Harry was up with the pace in the centre of the track.
The 5-2 favourite Khuzaam appeared to have very chance but never threatened when dropped down to six furlongs for the first time.
Trending
- How the Lomachenko machine was rebuilt
- Euro 2020 fixtures, last-16 and quarter-finals schedule
- England's Euro 2020 route: If they beat Germany...
- FREE LIVE GOLF: KPMG Women's PGA Championship
- Villa fight to keep Grealish from Man City
- Stats companion: Italy vs Austria
- Verstappen beats Hamilton to pole again, Norris stars
- Styrian GP grid: Penalties reshuffle start order
- Jones out of Lions tour after dislocating shoulder
- Hamilton's queue-jumping regret | Says he needs 'A game'
Good Effort kept up the gallop but had no answer to Chil Chil, who was cut to 20-1 from 40-1 for the July Cup with Betfair and Paddy Power and 7-1 from 14-1 for the Stewards' Cup with both firms.
Balding said: "I'm delighted, she's a mare who has improved a lot since last year.
"She's very effective on a sound surface and I'm delighted she's now a now Group-race winner.
"We couldn't run her in the Wokingham at Royal Ascot last week because of the soft ground and it's worked out well."
On future plans, he added: "I think we've probably blown our cover for the Stewards' Cup now given the weights haven't been published yet.
"If the ground came up fast, I think we'll probably have a crack at the July Cup."
De Sousa was also impressed, adding: "She's a very talented mare. She has disappointed a few times, but when she's right she's very good.
"She was very lean early on last year but she's different now, she's grown up a lot mentally and physically. Andrew has done a great job, shown a lot of patience with her, and it's paid off today."