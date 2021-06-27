Velocidad lands Airlie Stud Stakes in fine style

Velocidad maintained her unbeaten record as she ran out an impressive winner of the Airlie Stud Stakes at the Curragh.
A debut scorer at Fairyhouse, the Joseph O'Brien-trained filly looks something of a bargain-buy at just 25,000 guineas.
Running in the colours of his mother, Anne-Marie, Velocidad was keen in the early stages, but perhaps not quite as keen as the favourite, Fozzy Stack's Queen Mary third Cheerupsleepyjean.
It was Aidan O'Brien's Yet who put the pace to the race, with only four fillies lining up in the Group Two, but on entering the final furlong Velocidad (85-40) displayed a taking turn of foot for Declan McDonogh.
The daughter of Gleneagles quickened two and a quarter lengths clear of Yet, with Cheerupsleepyjean keeping on at the one pace back in third.
Trending
- Euro 2020 fixtures, last-16 and quarter-finals schedule
- England's Euro 2020 route: If they beat Germany...
- Verstappen takes crushing win over Hamilton
- Notebook: Bale's WC bid and why Wales' future is bright
- Gunter blasts 'joke' Euros set-up but says Wales 'will be back'
- Davis reacts with KO win after Mayweather warning
- Stats companion: Netherlands vs Czech Republic
- Hamilton's stark assessment after Red Bull inflict new blow
- Euro 2020: Hosts, dates, teams, fixtures, format
- South Africa squad in isolation amid Covid cases
"She won nicely, Declan gave her a lovely ride and she's a good filly," said O'Brien.
"Gleneagles probably wasn't very fashionable last year, but he's a good stallion. Trade is very fashion orientated.
"She's always shown a lot of speed, but it is a staying family. Today she looked quick and she's a Group Two winner now so whatever happens from hereon in is a bonus.
"I suppose the Cheveley Park would be the longer-term target."