Diligent Harry: Clive Cox in no hurry to make decision on young sprinter with July Cup and Flying Five entries

Clive Cox is predicting a bright future for Diligent Harry after his third place in the Chipchase Stakes at Newcastle.
Taking on older horses for the first time, the three-year-old was beaten by Chil Chil and Good Effort but Cox was excited by what he witnessed.
The trainer had hoped to run Diligent Harry in the Commonwealth Cup at Ascot, but the ground turned soft and he was taken out on the morning of the race.
Get racing news on your phone
Never miss a story with all the latest racing news, interviews and features on your phone. Find out more
"I thought he ran a super race and he's come back well," said Cox.
"He's clearly progressing at a very good level still.
Trending
- Carra: Germany a step up in class for England
- Verstappen burnout celebration will 'not be tolerated' again
- Tactical analysis: Germany's strengths and weaknesses
- Euro 2020 fixtures, last-16 and quarter-finals schedule
- England's Euro 2020 route: If they beat Germany...
- 'The game of our lives' - Neville's England vs Germany preview
- Arsenal reject Villa's £30m Smith Rowe bid
- Shaw: Jose likes to talk about me - he needs to move on
- Merseyside Police investigating Benitez banner
- Germany banned from training at Wembley
"He was coming back at them again at the line and he's an exciting prospect at this stage of his career."
Diligent Harry holds Group One entries in the July Cup and the Flying Five at the Curragh but Cox will not rush into a decision over where he heads next.
He said: "We've covered all entries but we'll work out the best route forwards as we progress. We'll just sit on the fence a little bit and see how we feel through the next week, but he's a very exciting prospect and I'm so pleased to have him on our hands."
Cox will, though, be represented in the July Cup by Supremacy, another who missed the Commonwealth Cup due to the testing conditions.
Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter
See the latest horse racing news, interviews and features from Sky Sports Racing
"We're very much intending to go the July Cup route, all going well," said Cox.
"As we are at the moment, that is very much the plan. Ascot was frustrating but it can happen."