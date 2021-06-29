Keeneland Phoenix Stakes: Fozzy Stack eyeing Go Bears Go rematch for Castle Star at Curragh in August

Castle Star was second behind David Loughnane's Go Bears Go in the Railway Stakes last Saturday; Fozzy Stack's horse started slowly at the Curragh but ran well in defeat; Cheerupsleepyjean could head to Naas next after third in Airlie Stud Stakes

Tuesday 29 June 2021 13:42, UK

Masseto, far left, chases home Castle Star in the Group Three Marble Hill Stakes at the Curragh
Image: Castle Star won the Group Three Marble Hill Stakes at the Curragh in May

Castle Star will have another crack at his Railway Stakes conqueror Go Bears Go in the Keeneland Phoenix Stakes on August 8.

Fozzy Stack's youngster was strongly fancied for the Group Two at the Curragh following a stylish victory in the Marble Hill Stakes on his previous outing.

However, Castle Star was on the back foot after a slow start and despite making up many lengths, he could not catch David Loughnane's impressive winner and went down by a length and a quarter.

Get racing news on your phone

Get racing news on your phone

Never miss a story with all the latest racing news, interviews and features on your phone. Find out more

"He's come out of the race well, importantly, and he'll probably run in the Phoenix next," said Stack.

"It's possible the ground was a bit quick but he fell out of the gate, so he gave away ground at the start.

Trending

Go Bears Go wins the Railway Stakes at the Curragh 3:40
Jockey Rossa Ryan says he had trouble pulling Go Bears Go up after victory in the Railway Stakes and the pair could return to the Curragh in August

"He made up a lot of ground but you can't give good horses like that a 10-length head start. He ran well, though."

Stack was also out of luck in the Airlie Stud Stakes on Sunday with the filly Cheerupsleepyjean, who went off the evens favourite having finished third in the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot.

Also See:

Cheerupsleepyjean (in pink and blue) comes home third in the Airlie Stud Stakes
Image: Cheerupsleepyjean (in pink and blue) comes home third in the Airlie Stud Stakes

She found those exertions took a toll, though, and she could only finish third behind Joseph O'Brien's Velocidad.

"I think she just ran a bit flat," said Stack.

"It was quite a quick turn around from Ascot and she was just flat.

Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter

See the latest horse racing news, interviews and features from Sky Sports Racing

"There were only a few runners, she got Group Two placed again, which is something.

"There's a Listed race at Naas over five furlongs next month which could be an option."

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports