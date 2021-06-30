July Cup: David Evans plans to supplement Wokingham hero Rohaan for Newmarket Group One after Royal Ascot win

Rohaan was denied entry to the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot because he is a gelding and ran out an impressive winner of the Wokingham Stakes at the five-day meeting; trainer David Evans planning to supplement Rohaan for July Cup

Wednesday 30 June 2021 17:52, UK

Image: Rohaan has improved from a rating of 55 to 116 since December

Rohaan, impressive winner of the Wokingham Stakes at Royal Ascot, is to be supplemented for the Darley July Cup at Newmarket on Saturday week.

Monmouthshire trainer David Evans revealed the three-year-old is likely to go for the Group One showpiece after being denied the chance in the Commonwealth Cup because he is a gelding. That rule does not apply to the July Cup.

He ran in the Wokingham instead - and put up a classy performance in the ultra-competitive handicap under the steadier of 9st 8lb, coming from last to first to defeat 20 rivals.

"Rohaan is fine, he's very well. The plan is to supplement for the July Cup, especially if they get a bit of rain, which they might," said Evans.

"He was unbelievable in the Wokingham with top-weight.

"There's still more to come from him, I think. He's the horse of a lifetime, I'm lucky to have him."

Rohaan's form was boosted in the Commonwealth Cup as he had beaten first past the post Dragon Symbol in the Group Two Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock on his previous start.

Dragon Symbol was demoted to second following a stewards' enquiry after denying American raider Campanelle by a head, a verdict that is subject to an appeal on Thursday.

