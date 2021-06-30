Wokingham hero Rohaan to get July Cup chance

Rohaan, impressive winner of the Wokingham Stakes, is to be supplemented for the Darley July Cup at Newmarket on Saturday week.

Monmouthshire trainer David Evans revealed the three-year-old is likely go for the Group One showpiece at Headquarters after being denied the chance in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot because he is a gelding. That rule does not apply to the July Cup.

He ran in the Wokingham instead - and put up a classy performance in the ultra-competitive handicap under the steadier of 9st 8lb, coming from last to first to defeat 20 rivals.

"Rohaan is fine, he's very well. The plan is to supplement for the July Cup, especially if they get a bit of rain, which they might," said Evans.

"He was unbelievable in the Wokingham with top-weight.

"There's still more to come from him, I think. He's the horse of a lifetime, I'm lucky to have him."

Rohaan's form was boosted in the Commonwealth Cup as he had beaten first past the post Dragon Symbol in the Group Two Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock on his previous start.

Latest Racing Stories Tuesday Tips

Dragon Symbol was demoted to second following a stewards' inquiry after denying American raider Campanelle by a head, a verdict that is subject to an appeal on Thursday.