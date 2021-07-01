Nicholas T: Jim Goldie plots run in John's Smith Cup at York after Northumberland Plate win at Newcastle

Nicholas T will bid to provide trainer Jim Goldie with a second victory in the John Smith's Cup at York following his thrilling triumph in Saturday's Northumberland Plate.
The nine-year-old came from last to first to land the Newcastle showpiece under Ben Robinson and is set to turn out a fortnight later for another prestigious prize Goldie won with stable stalwart Euchen Glen in 2018.
Goldie said: "He's come out of the race grand - he only really raced for half a furlong.
"He'll get in the John Smith's Cup. Up until winning over two miles on Saturday, his best trip was a mile and a quarter, so I would think we'll go down that route."
If Nicholas T can bag a second big-race victory on Saturday week, he will likely return to the Knavesmire in August for a tilt at the Ebor.
"To get in the Ebor he'll probably need to win that (John Smith's Cup). He's rated 100 now and to get in the Ebor I would imagine you'd have to be 106 or 107, so he'll need to win again," Goldie added.
"Anyway, it can be done."