Nicholas T: Jim Goldie plots run in John's Smith Cup at York after Northumberland Plate win at Newcastle

Nicholas T won the Northumberland Plate at Newcastle last Saturday, coming from last to first in the final strides; trainer Jim Goldie plotting drop back in trip for John Smith's Cup at York on July 10

Thursday 1 July 2021 12:42, UK

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - JUNE 26: Ben Robinson gestures after winning the William Hill Northumberland Plate Handicap (Heritage Handicap) race on Nicholas T, during the William Hill Northumberland Plate Day at Newcastle Racecourse on June 26, 2021 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Tim Goode - Pool/Getty Images)
Image: Ben Robinson after winning the William Hill Northumberland Plate Handicap on Nicholas T

Nicholas T will bid to provide trainer Jim Goldie with a second victory in the John Smith's Cup at York following his thrilling triumph in Saturday's Northumberland Plate.

The nine-year-old came from last to first to land the Newcastle showpiece under Ben Robinson and is set to turn out a fortnight later for another prestigious prize Goldie won with stable stalwart Euchen Glen in 2018.

Goldie said: "He's come out of the race grand - he only really raced for half a furlong.

Get racing news on your phone

Get racing news on your phone

Never miss a story with all the latest racing news, interviews and features on your phone. Find out more

"He'll get in the John Smith's Cup. Up until winning over two miles on Saturday, his best trip was a mile and a quarter, so I would think we'll go down that route."

If Nicholas T can bag a second big-race victory on Saturday week, he will likely return to the Knavesmire in August for a tilt at the Ebor.

Trending

Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter

See the latest horse racing news, interviews and features from Sky Sports Racing

"To get in the Ebor he'll probably need to win that (John Smith's Cup). He's rated 100 now and to get in the Ebor I would imagine you'd have to be 106 or 107, so he'll need to win again," Goldie added.

Also See:

"Anyway, it can be done."

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports