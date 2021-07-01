Coral-Eclipse: St Mark's Basilica and Mishriff head four declared for Sandown's Group One on Saturday

French Guineas and Derby winner St Mark's Basilica will take on older horses for the first time in Saturday's enthralling renewal of the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown with a small but select field of four set to line up.

The 10-furlong Group One is always one of the highlights of the season as it is generally the first time the Classic generation tackle their elders in one of the showpiece races.

While there may not be many runners, the race lacks little in quality with Mishriff and Addeybb setting a very high bar for St Mark's Basilica to aim at.

Having won the Dewhurst last year as Aidan O'Brien's second-string, St Mark's Basilica has continued to progress and has enjoyed two successful forays to France this season.

He is on his travels once more this weekend but slightly closer to home.

Mishriff has been a revelation for John and Thady Gosden, proving his versatility over different trips and surfaces.

He was a big price to beat his stablemate Waldkonig when racing resumed last June but since then his progress has been - bar one blip - phenomenal.

1:55 William Haggas is happy to take his chance with Addeybb in Saturday's Coral-Eclipe at Sandown, although the trainer admits more rain will help his chances

Mishriff won the French Derby on his next outing, returned to France to win a Group Two in August and his sole defeat came in the Champion Stakes at Ascot.

Since then he has won a valuable pot in Saudi Arabia on dirt - beating some of the best Americans - and then returned to turf to prove he stays 12 furlongs in the Sheema Classic in Dubai.

David Egan keeps the ride on Mishriff in his role as retained rider for owner Prince Faisal and he is targeting the latest leg in the middle distance category of this year's Qipco British Champions Series.

3:22 David Egan is grateful to have the ride back on Mishriff ahead of the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown this weekend having missed out on two Group wins last summer

"He's a fresh and enthusiastic horse who can be ridden any way you want," said Egan.

"I rode him very differently in the Saudi Cup and at Meydan, and having been able to lay up over nine furlongs on dirt, for which you need a lot of speed, he then switched off at the back of the field over a mile and a half on turf at Meydan.

"Not many horses can win at the highest level on dirt and turf, let alone over trips as varied as that, so it was a tremendous achievement. I think the stiff 10 furlongs at Sandown will be ideal for him. He'll enjoy that climb and he should be doing his best work at the end, so I'm very excited."

The winner of the Champion Stakes, though, was William Haggas' Addeybb, another globetrotter.

While that was his first Group One in Europe, he does have three in Australia to his name and despite being seven, retains all his ability.

Roger Varian's El Drama, winner of the Dee Stakes at Chester but unplaced behind St Mark's Basilica in the Prix du Jockey Club, completes the field.

As expected David Menuisier did not declare Wonderful Tonight while O'Brien chose to take out Armory and Japan, also.