Confusion reigns in Sandown opener

There was drama in the opening race on Coral-Eclipse day at Sandown, with a stewards' inquiry called following a photo-finish.

The judge announced the Jessica Macey-trained Phoenix Star (6-1) as the narrow-margin winner from Hurricane Ivor (11-1), trained by William Haggas, in the Coral 'Beaten-By-A-Length' Free Bet Handicap.

However, the stewards called an inquiry before the jockeys had weighed in and, after deliberation, the officials decided it was a dead-heat - even though the mirror image on the print appeared to show Hurricane Ivor had narrowly edged it.

Macey said: "It's fair to say that was a rollercoaster of emotions, but I'll take a dead-heat!

"This is by far my biggest winner, I never even thought I'd have a runner on Eclipse day never mind a winner.

"Chris Dwyer is my uncle, I've also worked for Charlie Appleby. I'm training out of John Balding's old yard near Doncaster.

"I've about 15 horses, but only six running at the moment with the others youngsters."

A number of bookmakers announced they would pay out on both horses as the full winners.

Hurricane Ivor was having his second start for Haggas following a move from France, where he had some smart form.

The Newmarket handler said: "In the top picture it looks like we've won, but in the bottom picture it looks like a dead-heat.

"The amazing thing is how the judge called the other one the winner. That's one thing that didn't happen!

"Hopefully they show everyone what I've seen. The third and fourth were the other way round, too.

"It's pretty difficult, but I won't be appealing. It's the original result I've a problem with."