Wednesday's evening fixtures brought forward to avoid England clash

Wednesday's evening fixtures at Bath and Kempton have been switched to earlier starts to avoid clashing with England's Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark.

The crunch clash at Wembley kicks off at 8pm, with Bath initially scheduled to race until 8.35pm and Kempton's last contest programmed for 8.50pm.

However, following applications from the owners of both tracks, Arena Racing Company and Jockey Club Racecourses respectively, both cards will now be completed before the game kicks off, with Bath's last race at 7.35pm and Kempton's closer at 7.45pm.

A statement from the British Horseracing Authority said: "Having received applications from both the Jockey Club and Arena Racing Company, the BHA has approved the alteration of race times at both Kempton Park and Bath on Wednesday evening to avoid a clash with England's Euro 2020 semi-final match against Denmark.

Latest Racing Stories Tuesday Tips

"We wish Gareth Southgate and the England team the best of luck."