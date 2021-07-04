Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud report as Broome strikes

Broome sealed a fine weekend for Aidan O'Brien as he secured a first Group One victory with an all-the-way success in the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud at the Parisian track.

Fourth in 2019 Derby at Epsom when sent off a 4-1 shot, Broome was limited to just two outings last year but has undergone a renaissance this term, winning three of his five starts.

Edged out in Group One company on his penultimate start and second to Wonderful Tonight in the Hardwicke at Royal Ascot, the son of Australia faced seven rivals over 12 furlongs in France, as O'Brien sought to add further top-level success after St Mark's Basilica in the Eclipse on Saturday.

Partnered by Colin Keane, Broome was soon at the head of affairs and while the prolific Baron Samedi, trained by O'Brien's son, Joseph, settled on his heels, the winner was still travelling much the best at the top of the straight.

Baron Samedi started to drop back as Broome forged on, with Ebaiyra launching a late challenge, but Broome was a length too good. Gold Trip took third with well-fancied Arc runner-up In Swoop only fourth.

Keane was notching his first top-level success in France, in what was also his first ride at Saint-Cloud.

He told Sky Sports Racing: "It's my first time being here, but it's a lovely track and I had a nice, willing partner, so hopefully it's the first of many here.

"Speaking to Aidan beforehand, he said to keep it pretty simple and if nothing was happy to go, to make your own way. He's a very uncomplicated horse, very genuine and stays well. Nothing was really going on, so I was happy to let my lad roll along, he pricked his ears and was taking me the whole way.

"He galloped right to the line and was very deserving of it to be fair. He's been very consistent this year, so it's nice to get the Group One beside his name.

"He was just denied at the Curragh and he ran well at Ascot the last day."

Asked if Broome - who is part-owned with Coolmore by Japanese connections - could be a Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe contender in the autumn, Keane added: "I wouldn't put them off anyway!

"He very uncomplicated, acts on most grounds and gets the trip well, so I'm sure they'll have plenty of fun with him for the rest of the year."