Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud: Broome success provides timely boost to David Menuisier filly Wonderful Tonight

David Menuisier was delighted to see Broome win the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud on Sunday to give Wonderful Tonight's form a boost.

Aidan O'Brien's Broome made all the running in the Group One, having finished behind Menuisier's stable star at Royal Ascot in the Hardwicke Stakes.

Also Ebaiyra, runner-up in France, was third to Wonderful Tonight in the Prix de Royallieu at ParisLongchamp in October.

"It was great to see Broome win - as well as the second that we beat in the Prix Royallieu in France. That's what we like," said Menuisier.

Menuisier is now looking forward to running Wonderful Tonight in the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes back at Ascot later this month.

He said: "The King George is the plan as long as we have the weather on our side. That is what we'll be aiming to do.

"She's great, she's in really good form. I couldn't be more pleased with her."

Wonderful Tonight was left in the Coral-Eclipse at the five-day stage before not being declared, yet despite the impressive win of St Mark's Basilica, Menuisier would not be afraid of pitching her in against the winner in future.

"He was impressive and showed a good turn of foot," he said.

"It hasn't put me off taking him on, not really. I'm happy to take anything on."