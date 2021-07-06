Lingfield to stage extra Monday fixture on all-weather with Windsor abandoned following heavy rain at track

Lingfield will stage an extra Monday meeting on the all-weather track after Windsor card scheduled for that day abandoned; Windsor track deemed unraceable after further rain following meeting this week

Tuesday 6 July 2021 12:11, UK

Lingfield winner Diligent Harry could line-up in the Commonwealth Cup
Image: Lingfield will stage an additional Monday meeting on the all-weather track following Windsor's abandonment

A replacement all-weather fixture at Lingfield has been scheduled for Monday following the abandonment of racing at Windsor.

After heavy rain following on from a meeting taking place on very soft ground, the course is currently unraceable and officials have decided the best course of action is to give the track time to recover.

The races at Lingfield will mirror those that were due to take place at Windsor as closely as possible.

Windsor's clerk of the course Sophie Candy said: "Following racing on Monday evening on soft, heavy in places we have had another 21mm rain overnight at Windsor and the track is now unraceable.

"Having raced recently on a combination of soft to heavy ground, current conditions, and the forecast for the week ahead, the decision has been made to move next week's fixture to allow the track further recovery time.

"We would like to thank the BHA (British Horseracing Authority) and the NTF (National Trainers Federation) for their support in facilitating this move which has been done in the interests of all participants."

