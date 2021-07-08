Duchess of Cambridge: Nick Bradley sends Oscula and Honey Sweet to Newmarket in bid for repeat victory

Nick Bradley fires a double assault in a bid to repeat his success of last year in the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes at Newmarket on Friday.

The successful syndicate manager enjoyed a one-two in the Group Two contest 12 months ago, with Karl Burke's favourite Dandalla edging out the Richard Fahey-trained Fev Rover by a head.

The chief hope this season appears to be George Boughey's Oscula, an impressive winner of the Woodcote Stakes at Epsom last month before finishing third in the Albany at Royal Ascot behind Sandrine and Hello You - who both renew rivalry.

The Nick Bradley Racing colours are also carried by Honey Sweet, who finished fourth and seventh respectively in the Listed Empress Stakes at Newmarket a fortnight ago.

"I think they go there with a good chance," said Bradley.

"Sandrine is a smart filly, and the Amo Racing horse (Hello You) is pretty smart as well. But I think we've got three live chances, and I wouldn't discount any of them from winning.

"Mark Crehan, who could have had the pick of everything, will ride Oscula.

"Honey Sweet was seventh in the Empress Stakes at Newmarket, but I think that day she was probably on the lesser part of the track. PJ McDonald rides her.

"We'll try and win it, like we did last year."

Sandrine is bidding to make it three from three, having made a winning debut at Kempton before striking Ascot gold.

Conditions will be far less testing on the July Course than they were in Berkshire, and trainer Andrew Balding is keeping his fingers crossed she can prove as effective.

He said: "I've been very happy with her since Ascot.

"Ground conditions will be very different, and that's a question mark. But she seems in good form, and I thought she was very impressive in the Albany, so fingers crossed for a good run."