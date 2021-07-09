King George: Pyledriver primed for Ascot challenge after coming out of Epsom Coronation Cup win well

Pyledriver beat Al Aasy in an epic battle in the Coronation Cup at Epsom last month, after finishing behind Sir Ron Priestley the time before; William Muir and Chris Grassick's four-year-old a general 6-1 shot for Ascot Group One

Friday 9 July 2021 12:30, UK

Pyledriver battles back to beat Al Aasy
Image: Pyledriver battles back to beat Al Aasy at Epsom last month

William Muir is delighted with Pyledriver's preparation for this month's King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes at Ascot.

Muir, who trains the four-year-old alongside Chris Grassick, reports the stable star to have done everything right since winning his epic battle with Al Aasy in the Coronation Cup at Epsom.

Pyledriver dug deep at Epsom last month to get the verdict by a neck and win his first Group One race.

Get racing news on your phone

Get racing news on your phone

Never miss a story with all the latest racing news, interviews and features on your phone. Find out more

"He's in really good shape. He's done everything we've asked of him," said his Lambourn trainer.

"He's never missed a beat - so a fortnight Saturday he goes to Ascot for the King George."

Trending

Pyledriver was beaten on his first run this season by Sir Ron Priestley, in the Jockey Club Stakes at Newmarket, but that form was boosted on Thursday after Mark Johnston's five-year-old won again, beating Al Aasy in a thrilling Princess of Wales's Tattersalls Stakes.

Ascot next for Derby hero Adayar

Adam Kirby celebrates as Adayar wins the Cazoo Derby
Image: Adam Kirby celebrates as Adayar wins the Cazoo Derby

Adayar and Hurricane Lane were both reported to be in top form as Charlie Appleby looks to future plans for his Derby-winning colts.

Also See:

Adayar struck gold at Epsom, while his stablemate claimed the Irish equivalent - and could have the final Classic of the year at Doncaster as his next engagement.

For Adayar, it will be the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes at Ascot next.

Appleby said: "Touch wood, all is well - they're (both) in great form.

Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter

See the latest horse racing news, interviews and features from Sky Sports Racing

"Adayar worked on Saturday and is building up towards the King George. He's done very well for his break, he put a nice bit of condition on, so it's time to start taking a bit back off again. I couldn't be any happier with him.

"We'll potentially go straight to the St Leger with him."

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports