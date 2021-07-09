Falmouth Stakes: Snow Lantern shines to win thriller at Newmarket beating Mother Earth and Alcohol Free

Snow Lantern turned Coronation Stakes form around when beating Mother Earth and Alcohol Free in a thrilling finish to the Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket.

Trainer Richard Hannon has never made any secret of the regard in which he holds the filly, a daughter of Sky Lantern who won the 1000 Guineas for the yard.

Sky Lantern was later felt to be an unlucky loser in the 2013 renewal of this Group One, so Hannon will feel a sense of vindication - especially as this filly is a homebred out of Frankel.

Having finished second to Alcohol Free at Royal Ascot, with Guineas winner Mother Earth just behind in third that day, the trio dominated once again, with Lady Bowthorpe doing her best to gatecrash the party but getting going too late.

Alcohol Free attempted to make all against the far rail, with Mother Earth keeping close tabs on her.

Sean Levey would have had a few anxious moments wondering if he was going to get a run, as he was trapped behind horses just as the pace quickened and he gave Primo Bacio a nudge when beginning his run.

The grey really picked up, however, and flew home with an irresistible run, winning by half a length at 6-1.

Image: Sean Levey is all smiles after victory on Snow Lantern at Newmarket

Mother Earth was a neck in front of Alcohol Free, with the same back to Lady Bowthorpe, who had to come widest of all.

An emotional Hannon said: "It's so lovely for the breeders. There was a score to settle today in terms of her mother. She came here, Sky Lantern, and was run out of it late on by a good filly, Elusive Katie. It didn't go her way. Today there was none of that. I'm delighted for them.

"She was a bit unlucky at Ascot. She's a very special filly."

Levey said: "She's learnt with every run. It's a pity going back that she probably should have run in the Guineas, but she showed in York she was immature and she had a bit to learn.

"It's taken her a couple of steps to get to this point and it's thanks to everyone in the yard. They have done a massive job. She's not the easiest, so it's great for everyone it's all come to fruition now.

"She's known to be keen, so my hands were tied as far as tactically what I could do with her. She came out of the gates fairly relaxed. As soon as they came over to that rail I knew I had to hold position when I was trying to settle her. I did think it would be very hard to get out of there.

"Lucky enough I was able to switch her round just in time to pick them up."