Grand Prix de Paris: Irish Derby hero Hurricane Lane supplemented in bid to double Group One tally in France

Irish Derby hero Hurricane Lane will bid to double his Group One tally in France next week after being supplemented for Wednesday's Grand Prix de Paris.

Winner of the Dante Stakes at York, the Frankel colt was subsequently third behind stablemate Adayar in the Cazoo Derby at Epsom, before claiming Classic glory in the Irish equivalent - flying home at the Curragh to deny Lone Eagle in the shadows of the post.

Charlie Appleby suggested earlier this week that Hurricane Lane could head straight for the St Leger at Doncaster in September, but has decided to add him to the field for the ParisLongchamp feature on Bastille Day.

He said: "It obviously looked like the Irish Derby was a tough race and we half-expected him to lie down for three or four days afterwards, to be honest with you.

"However, he came out of the race really well, he's not missed an oat since and has really shown his wellness since Monday of this week.

"We had a discussion collectively during the week and it was a case of either keeping him fresh for the Leger or heading to France - and we just felt waiting for Doncaster was going to be quite a long time to keep the lid on him.

"He worked this morning and William (Buick) was very happy with him. The Grand Prix de Paris is his last chance to run in a Group One over a mile and a half against three-year-olds so we thought we'd take the opportunity.

"Hopefully he'll go there as the one to beat and if we can bag another Group One en route to the St Leger that would be great."

Hurricane Lane is set to be joined on the trip across the Channel by the William Haggas-trained Alenquer, who was also supplemented on Saturday morning.

The three-year-old beat Adayar in the Sandown Classic Trial in April and was last seen claiming top honours in the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Aidan O'Brien has three contenders in King George V Stakes runner-up Sir Lamorak, Irish Derby third Wordsworth and King Edward fourth The Mediterranean.