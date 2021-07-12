Davy Russell looking towards September as potential date for return to the saddle after long-term injury

Davy Russell is targeting a return to competitive action around September time as he continues to recover from a long-term injury.
The Cheltenham Gold Cup and Grand National-winning rider has been on the sidelines since dislocating and fracturing vertebrae in a first-fence fall in the Munster National at Limerick in October aboard Doctor Duffy.
The 42-year-old had hoped to return to the saddle in time for the Cheltenham Festival in March, but ultimately lost his race against time to be fit for the showpiece meeting, while he also decided against a comeback at Punchestown the following month.
Russell said on Monday he is "getting stronger every day", but ruled out riding at the upcoming Galway Festival.
He said: "I'm coming along good. I've no real date as such yet.
"It'll happen in September hopefully at some stage, but that wouldn't be definite.
"I'm getting plenty of physio twice a week and I've loads of exercises and things to do, so I'm getting stronger every day.
"Galway will be too soon, I'd say. Fingers crossed for September."